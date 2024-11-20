BIP Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 268,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15,187,000.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 151,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 151,870 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 75,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.73.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

