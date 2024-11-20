Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $975.87 and last traded at $975.87. Approximately 33 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,051.71.

Biglari Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $861.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $913.44.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

