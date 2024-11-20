Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,838,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,030,400 shares.The stock last traded at $68.25 and had previously closed at $66.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,674,000 after buying an additional 336,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,487,000 after purchasing an additional 360,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,365,000 after purchasing an additional 807,211 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

