Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,920,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,232,000 after purchasing an additional 68,139 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 544,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

