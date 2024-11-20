Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $199.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $162.43 and a one year high of $203.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

