Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.20 and a 52 week high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

