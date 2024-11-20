Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys 161 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $96.89 and a twelve month high of $121.86.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.