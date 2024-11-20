Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $103.00 target price on the stock.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.54. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $116.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,790. The trade was a 22.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $725,796.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,969.86. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,274 shares of company stock worth $1,526,146. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

