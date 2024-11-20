Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.54. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,790. This trade represents a 22.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $725,796.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,969.86. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,274 shares of company stock worth $1,526,146. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 180.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 222.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

