Baron Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 10.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 338,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 0.3 %

HOLX opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Hologic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.