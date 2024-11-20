Baron Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.35. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $98.06.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

