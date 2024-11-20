Baron Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,375 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 37.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

