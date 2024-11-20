Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NYSE FA opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.00 and a beta of 1.18. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 29,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 26.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 214,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

