Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $3.56 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $162.62 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $164.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

