Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE LNG opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.22 and a 200-day moving average of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $220.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.