Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10,606.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $161,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 41.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $538.82 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.50 and a 52-week high of $544.38. The firm has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.42 and its 200-day moving average is $460.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total value of $145,230.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,816.73. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.