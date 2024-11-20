Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Crown Castle by 107.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

CCI stock opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

