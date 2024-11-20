Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,269 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $95.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 20.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

