Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

