Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,281,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for 0.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Bank of Montreal worth $179,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,761,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,564,000 after acquiring an additional 692,049 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,312,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,138,000 after acquiring an additional 463,924 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 5,239,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 138.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,851,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,453,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,287 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

BMO opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $88.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

