B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $114.45 and a 1-year high of $202.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.98.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $558,389.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,951.93. This represents a 32.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 35,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $6,740,741.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 614,447 shares in the company, valued at $115,946,148.90. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

