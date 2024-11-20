B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,358 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $220.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

