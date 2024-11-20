B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $6.72 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,010,846 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

