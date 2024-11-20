B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $6.27 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Newmont by 14.0% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 531,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,075 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

