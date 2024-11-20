B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $5.23 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,629,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,413,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after purchasing an additional 148,235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,368,563 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,560,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,210,000 after buying an additional 76,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

