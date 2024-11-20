B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 17,299 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.15% of Kadant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $92,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 15.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 46.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,482,000 after buying an additional 306,352 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 133.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE KAI opened at $395.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.51 and a twelve month high of $422.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,848.25. The trade was a 29.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total transaction of $60,527.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,392.50. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,052 shares of company stock worth $1,091,455. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

