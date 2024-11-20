B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 76,065 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,304 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 860,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,210,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

