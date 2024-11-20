B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sempra by 250.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Sempra has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

