B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 108.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 73,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.3% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 28,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,104,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.8 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

