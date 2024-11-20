AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,784 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.94% of AXIS Capital worth $129,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8,717.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,172,000 after buying an additional 1,345,811 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 30.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,928,000 after purchasing an additional 545,546 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $17,065,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,644.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 226,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,538,000 after purchasing an additional 213,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

