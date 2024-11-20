Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $228.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.41. The stock has a market cap of $148.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

