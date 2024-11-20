Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 935 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $114.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

