Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,573 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 70,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 429,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 258,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after buying an additional 54,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period.

SPAB stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $26.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

