Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $128.77 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.34 and a 12 month high of $133.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

