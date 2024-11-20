Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Roku by 3.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 17.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at $518,940.16. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,544. This represents a 83.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,729,582. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.