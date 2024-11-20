Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ETX opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.