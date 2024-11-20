Avation PLC (AVAP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on December 23rd

Avation PLC (LON:AVAPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Avation’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Avation stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.16) on Wednesday. Avation has a 52-week low of GBX 102.80 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 192 ($2.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.52, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.99.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Avation from GBX 280 ($3.55) to GBX 255 ($3.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

