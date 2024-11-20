Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 27,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 17,228 shares.The stock last traded at $51.00 and had previously closed at $48.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlanticus

Atlanticus Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $758.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.64 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,151.25. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 1,141 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $55,909.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,291. This trade represents a 16.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $191,175 in the last three months. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Atlanticus by 65.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.