ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 6,494 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $105.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Institutional Trading of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.14% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Company Profile

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

