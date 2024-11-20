argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $617.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Baird R W lowered shares of argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.79.

ARGX stock traded up $10.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $585.38. 215,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -662.63 and a beta of 0.61. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $611.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $553.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.19.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of argenx by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in argenx by 620.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 51.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

