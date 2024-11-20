Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 57.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $169.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.44.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.81.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

