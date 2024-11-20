Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Shopify by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

