Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,800 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

