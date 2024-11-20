Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8,026.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 144,556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.