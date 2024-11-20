Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,000 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

FLUT opened at $263.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.33. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $269.90.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FLUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.08.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

