Ani Andreeva Markova Sells 24,749 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 24,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$331,636.60.

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIL. Ventum Financial lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.45 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

