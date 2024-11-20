Andrew Cappotelli Sells 247 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $47,742.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,605.86. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paylocity stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.32. 337,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $215.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.43 and its 200-day moving average is $159.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 14.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Paylocity by 30.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

