Analyzing i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -0.01% 5.99% 2.33% The OLB Group -155.02% -258.34% -140.87%

Volatility and Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

84.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of The OLB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for i3 Verticals and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 2 4 1 2.86 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus target price of $27.14, suggesting a potential upside of 17.05%. Given i3 Verticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and The OLB Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $370.24 million 2.12 -$810,000.00 ($0.09) -257.67 The OLB Group $30.57 million 0.12 -$23.18 million ($5.65) -0.29

i3 Verticals has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The OLB Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats The OLB Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities. It also provides software platforms, such as electronic healthcare records and revenue cycle management solutions; insurance adjudication, patient engagement platforms, billing, scheduling, and integrated payments solutions; and workflow software and associated professional services to medical insurance payers. In addition, the company engages in software licenses and subscriptions, transaction-based fees, ongoing software maintenance and support, and other software-related solutions; and payment processing and gateway fees, as well as other related fixed transaction or service fees. Further, it sells equipment, and offers non-software related professional services. The company offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners comprising independent software vendors, independent sales organizations, and value-added resellers. i3 Verticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

