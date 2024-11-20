AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 1,521 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 202.5% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 936.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.63.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $184.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.27. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.39 and a twelve month high of $186.32.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.21%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

