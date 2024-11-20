AMG National Trust Bank Has $384,000 Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $361.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

